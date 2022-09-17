France's Lucu kicks Bordeaux-Begles to opening Top 14 win

Maxime Lucu (C) made the first of his nine France appearances last November

Paris (AFP) – France scrum-half Maxime Lucu slotted five penalties as Bordeaux-Begles beat Castres 33-12 to claim their first win of the French Top 14 season.

Lucu, 29, a back-up for World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont for Les Bleus, made his contributions in the second half to give his side victory after they had lost their two opening games of the campaign.

Centre Remi Lamerat crossed for the first try of the game just before the break.

Ben Botica, son of ex-New Zealand fly-half, and 19-year-old Louis Le Brun, the replacement playmaker, kicked two penalties each for the visitors, who were runners-up in last term's Top 14 final.

Italy winger Federico Mori made sure of victory for Bordeaux-Begles when he crossed in the 80th minute.

Later, the son of former Samoa No. 8 Henry Tuilagi, 19-year-old back-rower Posolo, is set to make his senior debut as Perpignan head to La Rochelle.

Ex-Maori All Blacks fly-half Fletcher Smith plays his maiden Top 14 game as Lyon face Finn Russell's Racing 92.

This week, according to RMC Sport, the Parisians have been offered New Zealand playmaker Beauden Barrett for next season as Russell's contract in the French capital is up.

South Africa back-rower Rynhardt Elstadt is on the bench for Toulouse's trip to Pau after being left out of the Springboks squad for the upcoming Tests against Argentina.

On Sunday, three-time European champions Toulon welcome Clermont.

