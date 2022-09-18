Siebatcheu, Becker fire Union Berlin top of Bundesliga

Berlin (AFP) – Second-half goals from American striker Jordan Siebatcheu and forward Sheraldo Becker propelled Union Berlin back to the top of the Bundesliga table with a 2-0 home win over Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Union, in only their fourth season in the top division, are the Bundesliga's only unbeaten team this season and will finish top for the second week in a row.

Before the match, the biggest cheer was reserved for returning defender Timo Baumgartl, who made his first appearance in the starting XI since overcoming testicular cancer.

Just as they did last matchday against Cologne, Union opened in furious fashion, almost taking the lead after just 45 seconds when Janik Haberer forced a block from Wolfsburg 'keeper Koen Casteels.

Union had another chance through Sheraldo Becker just two minutes later, but the Bundesliga's leading goalscorer blazed over.

As the half wore on, manager Nico Kovac's men managed to take the sting out of the game and produced the chance of the first half, with Josip Brekalo's shot assisted by a backheel from Bartol Franjic skimming just wide.

Siebatcheu was inches wide from breaking the deadlock in the 46th minute, but did not have to wait long to give the home side the lead, heading in a perfect Becker cross from close range in the 54th minute.

Provider turned scorer in the 77th minute, when Becker controlled a long-ball with his chest before slamming it past Casteels for his sixth goal of the season.

Becker and Siebatcheu have combined for nine of Union's 15 goals this season, with Becker providing three assists.

In Sunday's late game, Freiburg have the chance to go to outright second when they travel to play Hoffenheim.

Also on Sunday, rock-bottom Bochum will look to claim their first point of the season when they host Cologne.

