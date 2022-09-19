49ers quarterback Lance set for 2023 return: team

San Francsico quarterback Trey Lance leaves the field after his season-ending injury against Seattle

San Francisco (AFP) – San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery to repair his injured right ankle on Monday and is targeting a return for the start of the 2023 season, the team said.

Lance was carted off the field during the 49ers' victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after suffering a season-ending broken ankle as well as ligament damage.

The injury came with Lance less than two games into his career as the 49ers' first choice starting quarterback.

The 49ers said on Monday that Lance had undergone surgery to repair a fractured fibula and ligament disruption.

"Lance will start the rehab process, and head team physician Dr. Tim McAdams is confident that he will recover completely in time for a full return in the 2023 season," the 49ers said.

With Lance's season over, the 49ers will look to former starter Jimmy Garoppolo to keep their season on track.

Garoppolo's future in San Francisco was the subject of intense speculation during the close season but the 30-year-old eventually remained in the Bay Area after failing to secure a trade elsewhere.

Garoppolo, who led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019-2020 campaign, finished Sunday's win over Seattle with 154 yards and a touchdown from 13-of-21 passing, as well as a rushing touchdown.

