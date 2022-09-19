Republic of Ireland's Brady eager to repeat France 2016 heroics

Dublin (AFP) – Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady wants to cap his return from international exile with more exploits at football's biggest tournaments.

Advertising Read more

The 30-year-old, now with English second-tier club Preston, became a national hero when he scored the goal that secured a 1-0 win over Italy as Ireland advanced into the last 16 of the 2016 European Championships in France, where his converted penalty threatened to upset the hosts.

But subsequent knee and Achilles injuries interrupted a career which saw the former Manchester United trainee move from Burnley to Bournemouth before joining Preston.

Brady has not played for his country since winning his 57th cap in a friendly against Qatar in March last year, but he is now back in Stephen Kenny's squad for the Nations League matches against Scotland and Armenia.

Asked if he still had ambitions to appear in another major international tournament, Brady replied: "Definitely.

"My performances will have to be up to a level that keeps me involved and I'm confident enough I will be able to get to a level to stay in the picture. We'll see how things go."

He added: "These tournaments are what it's all about and what you want to strive to. We've got a big week ahead of us now. There are so many factors that will play in getting us to the Euros and like you said the World Cup after.

"I'm only 30 years of age, but there's no time to waste. There are not that many tournaments left, so you want to grab it with both hands and try and push for them."

Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele has withdrawn from the squad with a groin injury and been replaced by Aberdeen's Liam Scales.

© 2022 AFP