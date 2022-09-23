Unbeaten Cantlay-Schauffele duo will sit early at Presidents Cup

Unbeaten US duo Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will sit for the second foursomes session at the Presidents Cup

Charlotte (AFP) – Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, an unbeaten United States duo, will sit out Saturday's morning foursomes (alternate shot) matches against the Internationals at the Presidents Cup.

Advertising Read more

The Americans carry an 8-2 lead into Saturday's four matches, which will be followed by four afternoon four-ball (best ball) matches at Quail Hollow.

That matches the largest-ever US lead after two sessions in Presidents Cup history.

US captain Davis Love decided not to play Cantlay and Schauffele despite their 5-0 foursomes record in Ryder and Presidents Cups and their win in this year's PGA's pairs event.

"We've got so many guys so it's spreading it around a little bit," Love said of sitting out players.

Instead, Love will stick with two other winning pairs and a third hungry for its first triumph.

Multiple major winners Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, 2-0 this week, will face Canada's Corey Conners and South Korea's Im Sung-jae.

Max Homa, owner of two dramatic 1-up triumphs, will pair with Tony Finau as they did Thursday to face Australian Cam Davis and South Korean Kim Si-woo.

Top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, who squandered leads late in a loss and a tie the past two days, will face South Koreans Lee Kyoung-hoon and Kim Joo-hyung.

Masters winners Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and Adam Scott of Australia, who lost 6&5 to Cantlay and Schauffele on Thursday, will reunite to face Americans Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa.

© 2022 AFP