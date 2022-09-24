Fiji's Dakuwaqa helps Montpellier past Pau

Leo Coly (R) is congratulated by team mates after scoring his try against Pau

Paris (AFP) – Fiji's Olympic gold medallist Masivesi Dakuwaqa opened his account for the season as Top 14 champions Montpellier beat Pau 43-17 on Saturday.

Dakuwaqa, 28, won the sevens title at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 with his country and crossed for one of his club's six tries as they moved to the top of the table after four rounds.

Montpellier president Mohed Altrad was present in the stands days after French prosecutors demanded a three-year prison sentence for the Syrian billionaire for corruption and influence-peddling with French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte.

The verdict of the trial will be delivered on December 13, with the defence calling the allegations "fantasy".

Young French scrum-half Leo Coly, wingers Vincent Rattez and Gabriel Ngandebe, twice, as well as fly-half Louis Foursans-Bourdette scored on the Mediterranean coast.

France under-20s captain Emilien Gailleton claimed Pau's only try as they lost for a second time this season.

Elsewhere, Georgia's 20-year-old full-back Davit Niniashvili recorded his first Top 14 double in Lyon's 33-27 victory over Stade Francais.

He also kicked a 50m penalty goal as team-mate and ex-New Zealand Maori fly-half Fletcher Smith scored his first try since joining during the close season.

Promoted Bayonne stunned Bordeaux-Begles with a 20-15 win in heavy rain in the Basque country.

'Win at all costs'

Earlier, South African fly-half Tristan Tedder kicked 14 points as Perpignan claimed their fist win of the season with a 19-13 victory over Toulon.

The Catalans celebrated their 120th birthday during the match and had lost their three opening games of the campaign including last week's heavy defeat to La Rochelle.

"We were under quite a bit of pressure. We had to react quickly. We had to win at all costs," Perpignan back-rower Alan Brazo told reporters.

"Our match was far from perfect but we can build on it."

The four-time French champions, who include ex-New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter among their former players, wore sky blue shirts inspired by their old jersey.

Durban-born Tedder, 26, joined from Toulouse in 2021 and was successful with four penalties. He also converted captain Mathieu Acebes' 18th-minute try at Stade Aime Giral.

Later, 21-time champions Toulouse host Racing 92 in the final game of the day as Springboks flanker Rynhardt Elstadt starts for the home side.

On Sunday, La Rochelle head to Clermont but their director of rugby, ex-Ireland fly-half Ronan O'Gara, will be banned from the touchline after receiving a six-week suspension for his behaviour towards a match official.

