Homa finds joy money can't buy with win at Presidents Cup

Max Homa, right, celebrates his match-winning birdie putt at the Presidents Cup by chest-bumping teammate Sam Burns, center, while Collin Morikawa watches

Charlotte (AFP) – Sinking one of most pressure-packed putts of his life brought Max Homa a joy money can't buy and maybe even a major title couldn't match.

The 31-year-old American sank an 11-foot birdie putt to tie the 18th hole and give himself and Billy Horschel a 1-up victory over Canadians Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith on Friday at the Presidents Cup.

It was Homa's second 1-up triumph in as many days, but he made the heroics with a 13-foot birdie putt at the 17th hole to take a 1-up lead and then his clincher, which brought a roar from the crowd at Quail Hollow.

"I was nervous as could be over that putt, but it was fun," Homa said. "I was telling my wife, when we talk about things money can't buy, money cannot buy that feeling.

"That was something that I will remember forever, and I will tell anybody who ever wants to hear about it how that felt."

Homa won his first career PGA title at Quail Hollow in 2019, won last year at Riviera and Napa and at this year's Wells Fargo in Washington. Last week he defended his title in Napa, California, for a fifth PGA triumph.

None of them compared to that match-winning putt.

"A hundred times better," Homa said.

"You've got captains that have won majors. You have players who have won multiple majors. You have the best golfers on planet earth relying on you.

"To show up and show out for them is just nothing like a regular golf tournament. I haven't had much success in majors, but I can't even imagine that that feeling right there would compare."

Homa has made the cut in only five of 13 major starts with a best finish of 13th at this year's PGA Championship.

"Goals and whatnot are to succeed at the highest level in the biggest moments," Homa said. "And some come with trophies and all that, but I wanted to be out here to help represent my country best I could and help represent these guys best I could.

"So this to me is top of the top."

Davis Love, who made Homa a captain's pick to his first US squad, was happy for Homa.

"No surprise. He has been playing great. He has gotten some great wins," Love said.

"Every time he needed to hit a good shot, he hit a good shot. Every time he needed to make a putt, he made the putt. That's what he did last week and last year in Napa.

"He's a strong player. But he plays with a lot of passion."

'It was pretty surreal'

Partner Horschel loved to see Homa's success most of all.

"To see this guy right here perform at the end was truly special," said Horschel. "It was awesome to watch him the last few holes."

Homa found it stunning that major winners and stars like some of his teammates were there cheering him on at the finish, along with a crowd of nearly 40,000 spectators.

"It was pretty surreal," Homa said. "The atmosphere out there is insane. There's so many people, you can feel them on the back of your neck.

"It has been amazing to watch these 11 other guys who are incredibly good, incredibly acclaimed, so many accomplishments, cheering us on coming down the stretch... to be able to see that is special for me.

"The golf is amazing, but you remember that kind of stuff well into your days. So I feel very thankful for that."

© 2022 AFP