Tearful British cycling star adds to soaring reputation on 18th birthday

Wollongong (Australia) (AFP) – Unstoppable all-rounder Zoe Backstedt was in tears as she crossed the finish line after blitzing the field Saturday to win a fifth cycling world title across four disciplines -- and on her 18th birthday.

The Briton added to her burgeoning reputation by defending her junior road race crown in Wollongong, south of Sydney, by more than two minutes after riding solo for 57 kilometres.

Eglantine Rayer got the better of the Netherlands' Nienke Vinke in a two-way sprint for the minor placings.

Incredibly, it was the fifth world title of Backstedt's short career.

She won the individual junior time trial race this week to go with the junior world titles claimed earlier this year in cyclo-cross and Madison on the track.

"I was in tears with a kilometre to go," she said.

"There were so many people out on the course shouting happy birthday, especially on the climb, that was where I needed it the most."

Backstedt's mother Megan Hughes and father Magnus were both professional cyclists, and her older sister Elynor rides professionally for Trek-Segafredo.

The teenager said she simply "enjoys riding my bike, it doesn't matter which discipline it's in".

"I just have fun doing it. There's no pressure on me to perform at my best, I just try to have fun and I find that when I'm having fun, the results come," she added.

She is expected to join her sister on the World Tour next season.

