Tedder kicks Perpignan to Toulon win on club's 120th birthday

Tristan Tedder (C) came through the Sharks academy

Paris (AFP) – South African fly-half Tristan Tedder kicked 14 points as Perpignan claimed their fist win of the Top 14 season with a 19-13 victory over Toulon.

The Catalans celebrated their 120th birthday during the match and had lost their three opening games of the campaign including last week's heavy defeat to La Rochelle.

The four-time Top 14 winners, who include ex-New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter among their former players, wore sky blue shirts inspired by their old jersey.

Durban-born Tedder, 26, joined from Toulouse in 2021 and was succesful with four penalties and converted captain Mathieu Acebes' 18th minute try at Stade Aime Giral.

France scrum-half Baptiste Serin and Benoit Paillaugue scored penalties for the visitors before winger Gael Drean crossed for a late consolation try.

Later, Top 14 holders Montpellier welcome Pau days after their English No.8 Zach Mercer was nominated for the league's player of the year award, with the ceremony in a Parisian concert hall on Monday.

On Sunday, La Rochelle head to Clermont but their director of rugby in ex-Ireland fly-half Ronan O'Gara will be banned from the touchline after receiving a six-week suspension for his behaviour towards a match official.

© 2022 AFP