Australian Smyth wins first Asian Tour title at Yeangder TPC

Travis Smyth celebrates after wining the Yeangder TPC at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club in New Taipei City on Sunday

Taipei (AFP) – Travis Smyth shot a second successive six-under par 66 to fulfil his ambition of winning an Asian Tour event as he came home two strokes clear of the field at the Yeangder TPC in Taiwan on Sunday.

The Australian, who has been a regular presence high on Asian Tour leaderboards this year, finally registered a victory with a 19-under total of 269.

Smyth finished two shots clear of defending champion and home favourite Lee Chieh-po of Taiwan at Linkou International Golf and Country Club.

Wang Wei-hsuan of Taiwan (67), Malaysia's Nicholas Fung (67), American Berry Henson (68) and Sweden's Bjorn Hellgren (69) were tied for third on 14-under par.

Smyth, 27, came agonisingly close to winning the Asian Tour's International Series England tournament at Slaley Hall in June when he was pipped by Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent by a single stroke.

But the overnight leader went one better on Sunday after a sparkling round containing eight birdies, with the only blemish being a double bogey six at the difficult par-four 15th.

Smyth, the 11th first-time winner on the Asian Tour this season, moves to sixth on the Order of Merit after becoming only Australian to win the Yeangder TPC since it began in 2010.

Taiwan junior Hsieh Cheng-wei -- who on Friday became the youngest male player to make the cut on one of golf's main professional Tours, aged 14 years and 33 days -- faded over the weekend with rounds of 78 and 74 to finish on seven-over par.

© 2022 AFP