Judge blasts 61st homer to equal Maris record

Aaron Judge blasts his record-equalling 61st home run of the season for the New York Yankees

Toronto (Canada) (AFP) – New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday to equal the legendary Roger Maris's longstanding American League record.

Advertising Read more

Judge, who has been motoring towards Maris's record all season, had been stuck on 60 home runs after failing to homer in seven straight games and 33 at bats.

But the 30-year-old power-hitter ended his drought in spectacular fashion on Wednesday, crushing a 394-foot homer on a 3-2 count from Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza in the seventh inning to give New York a 5-3 lead.

Judge's record-equaling blast brought the Rogers Centre crowd to its feet for a rousing ovation as Yankees players gathered at home plate to congratulate the right fielder as he rounded the bases.

Yankees legend Maris -- whose son Roger Maris Jr. was on hand to witness Judge's homer -- set his single season American League record of 61 home runs in the 1961 season.

That record stood as the best single season home record tally for all of Major League Baseball before it was surpassed multiple times by Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire during baseball's steroid era in the late 1990s.

Barry Bonds, who was also heavily implicated in the infamous BALCO drug scandal, holds the outright single season record of 73 home runs set in 2001.

© 2022 AFP