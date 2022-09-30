Women's Rugby World Cup set to smash attendance record

Auckland's Eden Park will host the first three games of the women's Rugby World Cup on October 8

Wellington (AFP) – The record attendance for a women's Rugby World Cup match is set to be broken after New Zealand organisers said Friday more than 30,000 tickets have been sold for the opening day.

Advertising Read more

Auckland's Eden Park will kick the tournament off on October 8 with a triple bill when South Africa play France, Fiji face England and New Zealand host Australia.

The previous record attendance at a women's Rugby World Cup was the final of 2014 when a sell-out 20,000 saw England defeat Canada in Paris.

Tournament director Michelle Hooper says they are now working on the "bold ambition" of selling all 47,000 seats at Eden Park.

"We're breaking new ground with this tournament and now want to see if we can secure another record first for New Zealand and for women's rugby by filling Eden Park," she said.

"We believe it's possible and are over-turning every rock in the process to bring this vision to life."

England are favourites to win the women's Rugby World Cup with the final also due to be held at Eden Park, on November 12.

© 2022 AFP