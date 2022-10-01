'Consistent, fair' pledge in hunt for new 2025 Cup of Nations host

Patrice Motsepe insisted any new host would be chosen fairly

Algiers (AFP) – A "fair and consistent" process was promised Saturday in the race to replace Guinea as hosts of the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

Advertising Read more

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe made the promise a day after Guinea was stripped of hosting rights.

Guinea was deemed unprepared in terms of infrastructure and facilities.

At a CAF executive committee meeting Saturday, Motsepe said everything would be in place for a transparent process.

"I can assure you that we are not going to choose a country that is not at an appropriate level to fulfil the standards and criteria," Motsepe said.

The president of CAF said his organisation wanted to "build a track record to be consistent, fair, equitable and just and treat everybody equally."

"We have to be satisfied of that at all times, there is a perception of fairness," he said.

"I'm encouraging everyone of the 54 countries in Africa," he said.

Motsepe said on Friday CAF's decision to strip Guinea was in fact taken in July.

© 2022 AFP