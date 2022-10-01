Jalibert kicks Bordeaux-Begles past Stade Francais

Matthieu Jalibert (L) made the first of his 18 France appearances in 2018

Paris (AFP) – France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert kicked all Bordeaux-Begles' points as they beat Stade Francais 15-10 at home in the French Top 14 on Saturday.

Jalibert, 23, the understudy to Romain Ntamack for Les Bleus, slotted five penalty goals as his club claimed their second win of the season.

Georgia prop Giorgi Melikidze crossed in additional time to claim a losing bonus points for the Parisians.

In heavy rain at Stade Chaban-Delmas the home side led 6-3 at the break as Jalibert converted two shots at goal either side of Leo Barre's 25th-minute effort from the tee.

Jalibert then added two further penalties before replacement Melikidze crashed over in the 85th minute.

Later, Fiji's 2016 Olympic champion Josua Tuisova starts a second straight game at inside centre as Lyon welcome Clermont.

Tuisova's fellow gold medallist at Rio six years ago, Leone Nakarawa, is at No. 8 as runners-up Castres go to bottom side Perpignan.

South Africa full-back Warrick Gelant is set to make his club debut off the bench as Racing 92 head to La Rochelle.

On Sunday, league leaders Toulouse travel to champions Montpellier but they are set to rest World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont.

