Jones warns England hopefuls against neglecting defence

London (AFP) – Eddie Jones has told players looking to break into his England side to forget about a Test call-up if they fail to be wholly committed to defensive duties, despite the start of the new Premiership season featuring a blizzard of tries.

Advertising Read more

The opening three rounds in English club rugby union's top flight have featured a remarkable 141 five-point scores.

But that cuts little ice with England head coach Jones as he looks to guide the Red Rose to World Cup glory in France next year following their defeat by South Africa in the 2019 final in Japan.

The veteran Australian boss, also in charge of his native Wallabies when they were edged out by England in the 2003 World Cup final, knows better than most just how important defence is when it comes to winning the 15-a-side code's key matches.

And it is a lesson Jones is determined England's backs in particular absorb ahead of a November programme at Twickenham featuring Tests against New Zealand and South Africa.

"The commitment to make a tackle is important in rugby and the players that we select will have to be committed to make them. Players that don't won't get picked," he said.

"The ability to make an effective tackle not only stops the opposition going forward, but also creates a transition opportunity or a turnover opportunity, so backs who can take the legs away from the opposition are so important.

"We will be looking for players that are productive with the ball and without the ball."

'Outstanding Daly'

Jones' comments came before Elliot Daly made a bid to reclaim his England place with a fine attacking display in Saracens' 51-18 rout of Premiership champions Leicester on Saturday.

#photo1

Daly missed England's off-season tour of Australia and was omitted from Jones' initial training squad of the new campaign announced this week.

But the versatile 29-year-old, who can play as a full-back, wing or centre, scored one of Saracens' seven tries against Leicester and had a hand in several others as the north London club thrashed the side that only narrowly defeated them in last season's English top-flight final.

Jones may emphasised the importance of defence, but Saracens supremo Mark McCall believes Daly's attacking skill and ability to cover several positions means he remains in World Cup contention

"Elliot had a great game, he was outstanding on the ball," McCall said.

He added: "Not going on tour and not being selected in the 45-man squad isn't easy for someone like him who has always been there.

"You saw his response and reaction against Leicester and he hasn't given up hope of going to the World Cup.

"His ability to play 15 (full-back), 13 (outside centre) and 11 (left wing) probably gives him a very good chance of going if he continues to play like that."

Saracens third win from as many games took them to the top of the table but victory came at the cost of England hooker Jamie George going off at half-time with an ankle injury.

George, however, lasted longer than Leicester debutant Handre Pollard.

The Springboks' World Cup-winning fly-half was only on the field for 27 minutes at Saracens' home ground after coming on as an interval replacement before injury struck.

© 2022 AFP