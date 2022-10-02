Hertha and Hoffenheim draw in Berlin amid fan protests

A deflated Hoffenheim captain Oliver Baumann accused his side of "inviting Hertha very much to equalise".

Berlin (AFP) – Hertha Berlin held on to pick up a valuable point with a 1-1 draw at home against Hoffenheim on Sunday in a game marked by fan protests against Hertha ownership.

Advertising Read more

This week, London's Financial Times reported Hertha benefactor Lars Windhorst commissioned an Israeli detective agency to discredit former club president Werner Gegenbauer - an allegation Windhorst denies.

Just before kickoff, Hertha fans showcased their displeasure with the saga and with ownership in general, unveiling a banner saying 'Windhorst and Gegenbauer out!'

Hertha have opened an investigation into the allegations.

The hosts went behind early, with Andrej Kramaric pouncing on a deflected shot to score in the 27th minute in his 200th appearance for the club.

Hertha struck back in the 37th minute thanks to a defensive mistake from Hoffenheim wingback and former Manchester City player Angelinho.

Receiving a throw in his own half, the Spaniard unleashed a reckless cross towards his own goal, which was collected by Chidera Ejuke who set up Dodi Lukebakio for his third of the season.

In the dying stages, Hoffenheim upped the pressure on the home side's goal, Christoph Baumgartner dragged the ball wide in the 76th minute and Robert Skov scored in the 87th minute but the goal was ruled out for offside.

A deflated Hoffenheim captain Oliver Baumann accused his side of "inviting Hertha very much to equalise".

"The goal was scored quickly at the end, but it came from our own throw in - that must not happen to us."

Hertha sporting director Fredi Bobic said his side could take a lot of positives from the draw.

"We are a lot further along this year than we were last year - it's a lot more fun," Bobic told DAZN.

Hoffenheim had the chance to leapfrog Dortmund into the top four with a win but now finish the weekend in fifth.

Ten-man Augsburg beat Schalke

In Sunday's late game, Augsburg found a winner away at Schalke after going down to ten men.

Augsburg raced out to a 2-0 lead after 21 minutes with two goals to Ermedin Demirovic.

Schalke's Simon Terrode pulled one back in the 33rd minute, before Tom Krauss equalised in front of the delirious home fans with just under 30 minutes still to play.

Schalke looked a chance for a possible second win of the season just seven minutes later, when Mergim Berisha was given a second yellow card for a stray elbow, reducing the visitors to ten men.

Augsburg's Andre Hahn cut through the building Schalke pressure in the 77th minute, energetically rising to head in a cross from Robert Gumny and put his side into the lead.

Augsburg held on for their fourth win of the season, backing up last round's impressive home win over Bayern Munich.

Schalke finish the round in 15th, having won only one game this season after being promoted from the second division.

© 2022 AFP