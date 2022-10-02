Ten-man Lorient keep it in family as they beat Lille

Lorient (France) (AFP) – Even reduced to 10 men on Sunday, Lorient found a way to beat Lille 2-1 and continue an unexpected surge into the Ligue 1 top three.

Theo Le Bris, brought on by coach Regis Le Bris, his uncle, 20 minutes earlier, hit his first Ligue 1 goal with three minutes to play to earn Lorient a fifth straight victory.

"It's not luck that we scored this goal, we put in a lot of effort," said Theo Le Bris.

The 'Hakes' stayed within a point of second-place Marseille and ensured they would retain third ahead of Lens who play later.

"Even with 10 players, I didn't think that the game was lost, and even after the equaliser we didn't collapse, we were able to seize the small opportunity that they left us to win," said coach Regis Le Bris.

In the Breton drizzle, the home team took the lead in the eighth minute as Stephane Diarra's shot ricochetted round the goalmouth before rebounding into the net off visiting right back Bafode Diakite.

Lorient were reduced to 10 men in the 62nd minute when Dango Outtara stamped on Adam Ounas and collected a second yellow card.

Coach Le Bris responded by bringing on his nephew Theo in the 67th minute

Lille levelled a minute later. Ounas cut inside and found Jonathan Bamba in the penalty area. He wrong-footed the defence by passing to Jonathan David who scored into an empty net.

Lille continued to push forward, but were caught out when Theo Le Bris, the man from uncle, fired home the winner with a shot between the keeper's leg.

"Lorient are a very good team, but they didn't win the game, we lost it," said Lille coach Paulo Fonseca.

