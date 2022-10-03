Boost for France as Coman returns to Bayern training

Kingsley Coman's return to training is welcome news for injury-hit world champions France

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Kingsley Coman gave world champions France a much-needed boost after the forward returned to training with his club Bayern Munich on Monday following an absence of almost a month.

The 26-year-old missed France's Nations League matches against Austria and Denmark in September due to a torn thigh muscle.

However, on Monday Coman was able to pass the ball around with team-mates Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt, earning a slap on the back from coach Julian Nagelsmann and applause from his team-mates.

Bayern will be expected to make it three wins form three Champions League group matches when they host pointless Czech side Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

Nagelsmann may save Coman for Saturday's high-profile Bundesliga clash between his third-placed side and Borussia Dortmund -- who are fourth level on points with Bayern -- instead of giving him a run out against Plzen.

Coman's return is welcome news for France who are struggling both on the pitch and off it with several stars injured and battling to be fit for the World Cup finals which begin in Qatar in less than two months.

Paul Pogba, who scored in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final, is among the players sidelined and another key midfielder N'Golo Kante also missed the recent Nations League matches through injury.

Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas and Theo Hernandez, Lucas Digne and captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris were other absentees from the Nations League matches which were coach Didier Deschamps final preparation games before the World Cup.

