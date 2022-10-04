Norway star Hegerberg injury absence extended

Lyon (AFP) – Norwegian women's international Ada Hegerberg, who took a knock to her left leg playing against Belgium last month, will remain unavailable for several more weeks, club side Lyon announced on Tuesday.

The former women's world footballer of the year has already started "a specific and adapted care protocol and she will have to observe a period of unavailability of several weeks", the club said.

Hegerberg has already missed the start of the French championship after taking the knock to the area of her leg where she was operated on for a stress fracture in September 2021.

Coach Sonia Bompastor last month spoke of "a player who had difficulty putting her foot on the ground" but insisted she had "rather reassuring additional examinations".

But the 27-year-old still cannot play and the European champions remain evasive about the exact nature of her injury.

