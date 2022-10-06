Cash-strapped Worcester hit with Premiership ban and relegation

Worcester have been suspended and relegated from the Premiership

London (AFP) – Worcester were suspended from the English Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the rest of this season on Thursday and will be relegated from the top flight after plunging into financial crisis.

Advertising Read more

The Warriors were partially liquidated on Wednesday as British Customs and Revenue chases an unpaid tax bill estimated at £6 million ($6.6 million).

"Following a meeting of the RFU's Club Financial Viability Group today, the RFU can confirm the suspension of Worcester Warriors from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022/23 season," a Rugby Football Union statement said.

The decision was taken by the RFU's financial viability group to give Worcester the "best chance for a long-term sustainable future".

Worcester, whose players and staff had their contracts terminated on Wednesday, can appeal their relegation if they can show there was a no fault insolvency.

Warriors captain Ted Hill, Ollie Lawrence, Fergus Lee-Warner and Valeriy Morozov had already joined Bath on loan.

Following the latest ruling, British and Irish Lions winger Duhan van der Merwe returned to his former club Edinburgh.

Administrators Begbies Traynor are seeking a buyer for WRFC Trading Ltd and are talking to two consortiums.

The RFU said the decision to suspend Worcester would allow "space and time" to prioritise a potential deal.

The RFU said the progress made by the administrators, including relating to the land around Sixways Stadium was encouraging.

"It has taken the decision to suspend the team in order to prioritise the space and time to work with Begbies Traynor to support the prospect of securing a deal with the right investor, giving the club the best chance for a long-term sustainable future," the RFU statement said.

"As the club no longer has staff and players on contract and with many seeking alternative employment, the decision has been made to focus on how the club can be viable over the long term.

"This is a complex situation and any potential investors and management will require due diligence and approvals from the RFU and PRL (Premiership Rugby)."

© 2022 AFP