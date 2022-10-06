Rashford rescues Man Utd in Cyprus as Arsenal face Bodo/Glimt

Marcus Rashford scored two second-half goals as Manchester United edged past Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus

Paris (AFP) – Manchester United responded to their humiliating defeat to Manchester City by coming from behind to beat Cypriots Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Marcus Rashford scored twice along with Anthony Martial after both came off the bench in the second half as United recovered after Iran international Karim Ansarifard gave the hosts a shock lead on 34 minutes.

Nikolas Panagiotou pulled one back for Neil Lennon's Omonia with five minutes to play but United held on for a second win in three Group E outings.

"Job done, but we would have liked to have played better. We didn't defend badly, but we made mistakes," Rashford told BT Sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was an unused substitute for United's 6-3 loss at City last weekend, played the full 90 minutes as he made just his fourth start for the club this season.

Erik ten Hag's side remain second in the group behind Real Sociedad, who made it three straight wins with a 2-0 victory against 10-man Sheriff Tiraspol in Chisinau.

Former City star David Silva broke the deadlock shortly after half-time and Aritz Elustondo doubled the lead following Moussa Kyabou's red card on the hour.

Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder bagged a pair of goals, the second from the penalty spot, in his side's 3-1 home win over Trabzonspor.

The Turkish team were reduced to 10 men early on when Maxi Gomez lashed out at Mohamed Camara.

Ben Yedder's brace had Monaco leading 2-0 before Axel Disasi added a third, with Anastasios Bakasetas grabbing a consolation.

Monaco are second in Group H but level on points with leaders Ferencvaros, whose perfect start was ended emphatically as Red Star Belgrade beat the Hungarians 4-1 in Belgrade.

Yorbe Vertessen and Cody Gakpo both struck twice as PSV Eindhoven thumped FC Zurich 5-1 in Switzerland.

Former Paris Saint-Germain youngster Xavi Simons also scored as Ruud van Nistelrooy's team took over top spot in Group A ahead of Arsenal's match against Bodo/Glimt later.

The Gunners have played just once so far in the competition after last month's clash with PSV was rescheduled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca hit a late winner for West Ham as they beat Anderlecht 1-0 in Belgium in the Europa Conference League.

David Moyes' Hammers have a maximum nine points in Group B, where Silkeborg picked up their first with a 5-0 rout of Romanians FCSB.

On-loan Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe got the only goal for Nice in a 1-0 victory away to Czech outfit Slovacko.

