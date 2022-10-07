England Women feed off Wembley energy to beat US

London (AFP) – England Women rode a wave of euphoria to beat world champions the United States 2-1 on Friday in their first match at Wembley since they were crowned European champions in July.

The build-up to the friendly was overshadowed by the damning revelations in a report detailing "systemic" sexual abuse and misconduct in the US domestic game.

Players from both teams wore teal-coloured armbands in a show of solidarity with victims of sexual abuse, with the Wembley arch also lit up in the colour.

Both teams gathered behind a banner that said "Protect the Players" before kick-off.

A crowd of nearly 77,000 applauded warmly before the decibel count rose at kick-off as lashing rain in London relented.

Both teams had early chances in a bright opening at the national stadium.

US forward Sophia Smith fired tamely at England goalkeeper Mary Earps before Beth Mead saw her shot comfortably saved by Alyssa Naeher.

But England, backed by a raucous home crowd still basking in the glory of their Euro 2022 triumph two months ago, went ahead in the 10th minute when Lauren Hemp poked the ball past Naeher after a fine run from Mead.

US defender Alana Cook appeared to be in a position to deal with the danger but got into a tangle and the ball fell kindly for Hemp, whose finish sent Wembley into raptures.

But the visitors were level just before the half-hour mark, aided by some sloppy England defending.

Georgia Stanway, receiving the ball under pressure, was dispossessed by Lindsey Horan and the ball fell to Smith, who finished powerfully past the despairing dive of Earps.

- VAR penalty -

As play switched ends, Stanway quickly made amends, putting England back in front with a 33rd-minute penalty awarded by VAR.

The spot-kick was awarded after Hailie Mace's boot made contact with Lucy Bronze's face. Referee Riem Hussein pointed to the spot after watching the incident back on the pitchside monitor.

In a see-saw game, the visitors celebrated what appeared to be a fine equaliser when Trinity Rodman swept home following a surge down the right by Smith, with Megan Rapinoe nudging it into the path of Rodman.

But US celebrations were cut short when the goal was ruled out by VAR for a tight offside call.

The dangerous Smith had a chance to equalise early in the second half but dragged her shot wide and a Rapinoe effort was deflected for a corner.

The US made a double change, bringing on Sam Duffey and Crystal Dunn, who gave birth to a son as recently as May.

The visitors were awarded a penalty with about 10 minutes to go but VAR again came to England's rescue, clearly showing the ball had hit Hemp's backside.

US coach Vlatko Andonovski made a number of late substitutions as his side chased an equaliser but their last chance came and went when Smith volleyed over the bar.

© 2022 AFP