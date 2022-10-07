Sampaoli refuses to set targets as he starts at Sevilla

Madrid (AFP) – Jorge Sampaoli began his second stint as Sevilla coach on Friday by saying his first job was to start winning games and setting any other objectives would be "lying to ourselves".

"My purpose is to put over a quick idea that the players can stick to so they can compete quickly," the Argentine said as he was officially unveiled by the struggling club who fired Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday.

Sevilla are 17th in the 20-team Liga with five points from seven matches.

Asked if he was prepared to set a target finishing spot in La Liga, Sampaoli said that would be "lying to ourselves"

"We have to improve our form," he said. "We must adapt quickly."

"The team has lost confidence," said Sampaoli, adding it needs "get out of this negative streak that generates fear, discouragement and change it for excitement. I know we have good players to reverse this situation."

Sampaoli, who has also coached Santos, Atletico Mineiro and Marseille and led Argentina at the 2018 World Cup finals, was last with Sevilla in the 2016-2017 season.

"I always said I wouldn't go back to somewhere where I was happy, but there is plenty to convince me it is worth it," he told the club website.

His reign kicks off on Saturday against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

"We immediately get stuck into 10 games in the first month, but I know the people and I know the club," said Sampaoli.

© 2022 AFP