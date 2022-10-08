Correa double helps Atletico move fourth, Sampaoli's Sevilla draw

Atletico Madrid's Argentinian forward Angel Correa claps as he leaves the pitch against Girona

Madrid (AFP) – Angel Correa's brace earned Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win over Girona, taking Diego Simeone's side provisionally fourth in La Liga on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

Elsewhere, new Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli earned a creditable 1-1 draw against third-place Athletic Bilbao.

Argentine forward Correa, starting for only the second time in the top-flight this season, was at his explosive best to help Atletico recover from a chastening defeat by Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek.

It has been a topsy-turvy start to the season for the 2014 and 2021 Spanish champions, who have struggled for consistency both in Europe and domestically.

"We are working to get higher up in La Liga, which is a complicated competition," said Correa. "The Champions League is coming next and we want to win to bring our fans happiness."

Antoine Griezmann started the game at the Metropolitano, amid reports in Spain that Atletico and Barcelona have settled on a transfer fee to make his loan move permanent.

The French forward has mostly been used from the bench by Simeone, as Atletico tried to avoid activating a pricy obligatory purchase clause in their initial deal.

Griezmann played a pivotal role in Atletico's opener, with his clipped cross finished by Correa at the back post.

Former Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu fired over at the other end after good work by Arnau Martinez, with Yangel Herrera heading another opportunity off-target.

Matheus Cunha should have doubled Atletico's lead before half-time but was denied by Juan Carlos from close range. However, the goalkeeper was left with his tail between his legs three minutes into the second half, when Correa intercepted his pass with ease and stroked home.

Rodrigo Riquelme, on loan from Atletico, pulled Girona back into the game with a deflected drive from distance against his parent club.

Aleix Garcia forced a brilliant save from Jan Oblak with another long-range blast, and substitute Cristhian Stuani headed against the post from the resulting corner in a thrilling finale.

"We were controlling the match, but their goal took us out of our game plan," said Simeone. "You start to get nervous, you're worried, you move into a position of protection, and all this generates a feeling of panic.

"But there are times when you have to do what you have to do, to win. And today, we had to win."

New start

At the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Sampaoli started his second stint at the helm of Sevilla with an exciting battle against Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao.

Sevilla's Argentinian coach Jorge Sampaoli reacts during the draw with Athletic Bilbao CRISTINA QUICLER AFP

Sevilla came flying out of the blocks and Oliver Torres slid home after little more than three minutes.

Unai Simon did well to deny Papu Gomez, but Athletic battled their way back into the match.

Mikel Vesga levelled the scores with a long-range drive and by the end, his team were on top.

However Athletic finished the match with 10 men when Ander Herrera was sent off for a cynical foul on the edge of his area in the final stages of a chaotic clash.

Sevilla remain 17th but under Sampaoli, who coached them in the 2016-17 season, they will be hopeful of clawing their way up the table.

Almeria beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 earlier on.

Later Saturday, Real Madrid, second, visit Getafe, aiming to move above Barcelona to the top of La Liga.

© 2022 AFP