France cruise past South Africa at women's rugby World Cup in New Zealand

2022 women's rugby World Cup

Laure Sansus scored two tries in France's 40-5 victory over South Africa at the women's rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Star scrum half Laure Sansus scored twice on Saturday as France beat South Africa 40-5 in the opening match of the women's rugby World Cup in Auckland.

France surged into a 19-0 lead within the first 20 minutes of the clash at Eden Park.

After half-time South African winger Nomawethu Mabenge cut the deficit.

But rather than sparking a comeback, the strike reanimated the French.

Sansus, voted the best player at the 2022 women's Six Nations tournament in Europe, scored her second try in the 68th minute.

Caroline Drouin went over the the line three minutes later to make the game safe at 33-5.

Joanna Grisez addd the gloss with the final try in the dying seconds.

Tournament favourites England thrashed Fiji 84-19 in the second match of an opening day triple header which will culmiante with a game between hosts New Zealand and Australia.

