Sergio Ramos sees red as Reims hold PSG in Ligue 1

French football

Sergio Ramos received the 28th red card of his career on Saturday as Ligue 1 pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain played out a goalless draw at Reims.

The 36-year-old Spaniard was sent off just before half-time at the Stade Auguste Delaune for arguing too fiercely about a booking for teammate Marco Verratti.

It was the second time Ramos had been given his marching orders since joining PSG from Real Madrid in July 2021.

During his years playing in the Spanish top flight, Ramos was dismissed 26 times.

However, Reims were unable to profit from his latest flare-up with the match officials.

With the point, they moved up to 14th in the table while PSG increased their lead at the top to three points over Marseille after Igor Tudor's side lost their first game of the season at home to Ajaccio.

Dimitri Payet opened the scoring from the penalty spot for the hosts at the Vélodrome after 15 minutes.

But the visitors were level 10 minutes later through Bevic Moussiti-Oko. Just after the pause, Leonardo Balerdi scored an own goal to give Ajaccio the lead.

Olivier Pantaloni's men held on for only their second win of the season which lifted them off the foot of the table.

Third-placed Lorient and Lens, who are fourth, can move closer to PSG on Sunday.

Lorient, who boast 22 points, play at Brest while Lens, who have 21, take on their northern rivals Lille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

