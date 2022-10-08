Springbok Reinach returns as Montpellier lose Top 14 final re-run

Paris (AFP) – South Africa scrum-half Cobus Reinach scored in his first league game back from a shoulder operation on Saturday but Montpellier lost 26-13 at Castres in a re-run of last season's French Top 14 final.

Reinach, 32, who suffered the injury in April but played once for the Springboks last month, crossed in the first half before being replaced with half an hour to play.

The hosts, last season's runners-up, moved up to fifth in the table with a third win from six games so far this term and a club record 14th straight home victory.

Rugby World Cup winner Reinach was one of 12 changes made by Montpellier head coach Philippe Saint-Andre after last weekend's home loss to Toulouse.

At a sun-drenched Stade Pierre-Fabre they trailed 17-3 after 20 minutes as Reinach's compatriot Ryno Pieterse and France prop Wilfrid Hounkpatin scored tries for Castres.

Argentina fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta kicked the two conversions and a penalty.

Saint-Andre's men hit back as Reinach found a way over just before the break.

Urdapilleta, making his first club appearance of the season due to a clash with his Test duties, traded penalties with Montpellier youngster Louis Foursans-Bourdette as Castres made sure of revenge for the loss in the final.

Later, Cheslin Kolbe starts for Toulon as they host Brive in his first game since fracturing his jaw in July.

Former Buffalo Bills training squad member Christian Wade makes his debut as Racing 92 face Pau after the ex-England winger joined the Parisians on a one-year deal following the end of his stint in the NFL.

© 2022 AFP