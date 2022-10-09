Chepngetich runs second fastest women's marathon to win in Chicago

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich celebrates after winning the women's title at the Chicago Marathon

Chicago (AFP) – Ruth Chepngetich ran the second fastest women's marathon of all time to defend her women's title Sunday at the Chicago Marathon, where fellow Kenyan Benson Kipruto took the men's crown.

Chepngetich surged ahead at the start and was on world-record pace for most of the race before fading late to win in 2hr 14min 18sec.

That was just 14 seconds off the world record of 2:14:04 set at Chicago in 2019 by Kenya's Brigid Kosgei but was still the second fastest time in history, ahead of the 2:15:25 ran by Britain's Paula Radcliffe in 2003.

"I'm happy because I won the race and defended my title. I'm happy so much," Chepngetich said of her personal-best effort.

"I wanted to break the world record, but I missed it by some seconds. I want to get it. I was close. I will come back next year and do wonders."

Emily Sisson was second in an American record time of 2:18:29, 43 seconds under the old mark set by Keira D'Amato at Houston in January, with Kenya's Vivian Kiplagat third in 2:20:52.

In the men's race, 2021 Boston Marathon winner Kipruto surged late to capture the crown in 2:04:24 with defending champion Seifu Tura of Ethiopia the runner-up, 25 seconds behind, and Kenyan John Korir third in 2:05:01.

"I'm so happy for today's success for two things, the winning and a personal best," Kipruto said. "I like Chicago. It's a flat course. It's a nice city. They like running. They cheer all the way and motivate us."

More than 40,000 runners competed in the 44th edition of the event under perfect conditions on the 26.2-mile journey through the Midwestern metropolis.

Chepngetich won the Nagoya Marathon in March in 2:17:18 but did not finish at the world championships at Eugene in July due to a stomach issue.

She became the third woman to win back-to-back Chicago titles in recent years after compatriots Florence Kiplagat in 2015-16 and Brigid Kosgei in 2018-19.

Chepngetich reached 10km at 30:40, having stretched her lead to 1:55, and made the halfway mark at 1:05:44 before slowing in the final miles after reaching 40km on world-record pace.

Kipruto matched the feat of his brother Dickson Chumba, the 2015 Chicago Marathon champion.

"I'm so happy that the pace of the family continues," Kipruto said. "I'm here to take up from where he left."

Kipruto was 39 seconds off the race men's record of 2:03:45 set in 2013 by Kenya's Dennis Kimetto.

Tura and Kipruto were in the early lead pack of 10 runners. Just after 35km, the lead pack was trimmed to Tura, Kipruto and Korir, winner of the past two Los Angeles Marathons.

Kipruto surged ahead with about 10 minutes remaining, stretching the lead over the final four miles.

