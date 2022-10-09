Flamboyant Italy pull away to beat USA at women's Rugby World Cup

Whangarei (New Zealand) (AFP) – Italy produced some backline brilliance to beat the United States 22-10 in their women's Rugby World Cup opening clash in Whangarei on Sunday.

Winger Aura Muzzo scored two of her team's four tries as Italy pulled away in the second half of their opening Pool B match, having led 7-5 at the interval.

A clash between the teams ranked fifth and sixth in the world was always expected to be tight and it was the higher-ranked Europeans who secured victory thanks to the greater creativity of their backs.

It was a tenser affair than the three matches that opened the tournament at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday, where a world-record crowd for women's rugby of 40,000 watched free-flowing wins for France, England and New Zealand.

Their maiden defeat of the US puts them in a good position to reach the quarter-finals, something no Italy side -- men's or women's -- has achieved at a Rugby World Cup.

"It's very, very important," said lock Valeria Fedrighi. "We've worked so hard over the summer and we've started on the right foot, it's incredible.

"We knew they are a very physical team. We just tried to play our game and we have done it."

Italy made a poor start in blustery conditions, conceding a try to US lock Hallie Taufoou and losing Ilaria Arrighetti to a knee injury that ruled the influential flanker out of the tournament.

A smart try to Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi on the stroke of half-time gave Italy the lead against the run of play.

Their precision improved in the second half, highlighted by the deception and slick passing from inside backs Veronica Madia and Beatrice Rigoni.

Muzzo's double was followed by the try of the match to fellow-winger Maria Magatti, who burst onto Madia's inside pass and ran 40 metres on the angle to score.

Lock Jenny Kronish scored a second US try, when Italy were down to 14 players after Minuzzi had been shown a yellow card.

Canada face Japan later Sunday, before Wales play Scotland.

© 2022 AFP