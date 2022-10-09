French stars discover their adversaries for place at 2024 European championships

2024 European championships

Kylian Mbappé is likely to lead the France attack during the European championships in Germany.

France were on Sunday drawn in an intriguing qualifying group for the 2024 European football championships in Germany.

Advertising Read more

The French will take on the Netherlands, Greece, Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar in Group B.

"The coaching staff are focused on the World Cup obviously as we're one month away from that," France assistant coach Guy Stéphan told L'Equipe TV.

"Preparation for the European championships in 2024 is really on the back burner and not at the top of our thinking."

Italy, the winners of the 2021 tournament, will take on England, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta in Group C.

The 10 groups were drawn during a gala ceremony in Frankfurt that included a song from the German singer Lena.

The top two from the pools will qualify automatically along with the hosts Germany.

The last three places will be decided through the play-offs, with entry determined by performances in the Nations League.

The qualifiers start on 23 March and end on 21 November 2023.

The first match of the championships will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich and the tournament will culminate with the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 14 July.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe