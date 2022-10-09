India keep S. Africa to 278-7 after Hendricks, Markram fifties

India's bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj, pulled things back for India after a big partnership between Markram and Hendricks

Ranchi (India) (AFP) – India's bowlers choked the runs after half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram, as South Africa finished on 278-7 in the second one-day international on Sunday.

Put in to bat, South Africa, who lead the three-match series 1-0, lost their openers inside 10 overs before Hendricks (74) and Markram (79) put on 129 runs in Ranchi.

India's bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj, pulled things back after the pair departed. They dried up the flow of runs as South Africa managed just 57 runs in the final 10 overs.

Siraj returned figures of 3-38 to keep South Africa down, who at 204-3 in 37 overs looked likely to get more than 300.

Hendricks and Markram got down to the grind with their team at 40-2, rebuilding the innings and denying the opposition any more wickets for 129 balls. They struck regular boundaries while together.

Hendricks reached his fourth ODI fifty and Markram followed him soon after to put the pressure back on India before pace bowler Mohammed Siraj broke through.

Siraj got Hendricks caught by debutant Shahbaz Ahmed at deep square leg but Markram stood firm to put together another little partnership with Heinrick Klaasen.

India hit back with the wickets of Klaasen and then Markram in the space of three deliveries and the bowlers suddenly had their tails up.

David Miller hit an unbeaten 35 off 34 balls but failed to provide an attacking finish to the innings as Siraj gave away just three runs in the 50th over and got the wicket of stand-in-skipper Keshav Maharaj.

Regular captain Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi were forced out after feeling unwell on Sunday morning.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was the first to go after the left-hander dragged a delivery from Mohammed Siraj onto his stumps.

Shahbaz trapped Janneman Malan lbw for 25 with his left-arm spin for his first international wicket, in a decision that was denied by the on-field umpire but successfully reviewed by India.

The Proteas, who won the opener of the three-match series, also eye crucial Super League points to gain direct entry in the main draw of next year's 50-over World Cup in India.

