Lorient reel off sixth straight Ligue 1 win to move second

Lorient have emerged as unlikely early-season challengers in Ligue 1

Paris (AFP) – Lorient came from behind to defeat Brest 2-1 on Sunday for their sixth successive win to pull to within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain and continue their remarkable start to the season.

Nigerian striker Terem Moffi cancelled out Romain Del Castillo's opener for Brest and then struck the winner early in the second half to join Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as the league's leading scorers on eight goals.

Lorient, who have never finished higher than seventh in 15 seasons in the French top flight, could provisionally go top next weekend when they host Reims, who held PSG to a goalless draw on Saturday.

Marseille are two points back of Lorient after suffering a shock 2-1 home loss to Ajaccio, their first defeat of the campaign under Igor Tudor.

Unbeaten Lens could replace Marseille in third with victory at Derby du Nord rivals Lille later on Sunday.

Resurgent Monaco won their fifth game on the bounce by beating Montpellier 2-0 to stay in touch with the top three.

Breel Embolo scored just before the break with a thumping shot past Jonas Omlin. Substitute Myron Boadu poked in Caio Henrique's cross with 10 minutes to go to cement the three points.

Strasbourg beat Angers 3-2 to earn their first win of the season despite the absence of coach Julien Stephan, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Clermont climbed to sixth with a 2-1 victory over Auxerre, while Nice held on for a 3-2 home win over Troyes.

© 2022 AFP