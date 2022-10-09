Moffi's double takes Lorient up to second in Ligue 1

French football

Terem Moffi bagged a brace on Sunday as Lorient came from behind to beat Brest 2-1 in the Breton derby and rise to second in Ligue 1.

The 23-year-old Nigerian struck his first goal in the 24th minute to cancel out Romain Del Castillo's opener for the hosts at the

Stade Francis le Ble.

He hit his second eight minutes into the second-half to take his tally for the season up to eight and ultimately send his side into second place, one point behind the pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain.

With their eighth victory in 10 games, Régis Le Bris's players matched the tally achieved in 38 games last season under Christophe Pelissier when they finished in 16th place - four points above the relegation zone following 12 draws, 18 defeats and eight wins.

"Credit has to be given to the players," said Le Bris after his side's sixth consecutive win.

"They've taken to the ideas of the coaching staff and they're working hard at implementing them. They're all keen to learn more and progress and the victories have come."

The success comes in sharp contrast to their Breton rivals.

Brest prop up Ligue 1 with six points from their 10 games. The sole smidgen of comfort - only two points separate them from Strasbourg who occupy 14th place.

"These things are fragile," added Le Bris. "I'm extremely happy at the moment but we know these things are rare.

"We want to do well and are ambitious to continue the run against Reims next week.

"But look, let's not get ahead of things. We're 10 games into the season and 28 games remain. We're happy with what we've got so far ... and for the rest, we'll have to see."

Elsewhere, Rennes swept past Nantes 3-0 to stay sixth with 18 points.

Monaco remain fifth on 20 points following a 2-0 win at Montpellier. Brael Embolo scored on the stroke of half-time for Philippe Clément's side.

And substitute Myron Boadu wrapped up the points 10 minutes from time.

