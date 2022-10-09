Verstappen title bid in Japan delayed by red flag

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (R) and Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc (C) take the first turn at the start of the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, Mie prefecture on October 9, 2022.

Suzuka (Japan) (AFP) – The Japanese Grand Prix was red flagged in heavy rain on the third lap Sunday, delaying Max Verstappen's bid to clinch his second straight world title.

Verstappen was leading Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez behind in third when a safety car came out on the first lap before the race was halted soon after.

Runaway championship leader Verstappen can clinch the title if he wins the race with the fastest lap, no matter what his rivals do.

He will also retain his crown if he wins and Leclerc is third or lower.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Williams driver Alex Albon exited the race after a chaotic start in the heavy rain and spray.

Sainz crashed out on the first lap while Albon retired with mechanical issues.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel spun seconds after the start after bumping Alpine's Fernando Alonso, but the Aston Martin driver recovered.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, who started the race from the pit lane after incurring a penalty in qualifying, was hit by a piece of an advertising board dislodged by Sainz's crash.

