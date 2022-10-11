Dortmund-Sevilla draw puts Manchester City in Champions League last 16

Dortmund (Germany) (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund missed a shot at an early qualification for the knockout rounds of the Champions League, held to a 1-1 draw at home against Sevilla on Tuesday night.

Beaten 4-1 by Dortmund in the reverse fixture last week, Sevilla hit the lead through Tanguy Nianzou after 18 minutes before being pegged back by English teenager Jude Bellingham 12 minutes later.

The draw means Manchester City qualify for the last-16, despite being held to a goalless draw away against Copenhagen earlier on Tuesday.

Sevilla were the fresher and more energetic team in the early stages, a stark contrast from the side which lost against Dortmund last week in what was Julen Lopetegui's last match as manager.

Dortmund on the other hand lacked the intensity which saw them come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Bayern Munich on Saturday with a 95th minute goal through Anthony Modeste.

Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic, who spent four years at Dortmund's arch rivals Schalke, had two clear chances early, but it was former Bayern defender Nianzou who opened the scoring for the visitors.

Nianzou jumped highest to guide Rakitic's curving free kick past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, scoring his first goal since joining from Munich in the summer.

The goal gradually woke the home side out of their post-Bayern slumber and it was 19-year-old Bellingham who equalised, jumping to karate in a cross from Belgian winger Thomas Meunier in the 34th minute.

The goal was Bellingham's fourth in four European games this season, making him the first teenager to score more than three goals in a single Champions League campaign, breaking a record previously set by countryman Wayne Rooney in 2004-05.

Bellingham could have had a second just six minutes later, but he cannoned a long-range strike just over the crossbar.

Erik Lamela had a gift-wrapped chance to put his side back in front after 67 minutes when one-on-one with goalkeeper Kobel, but the Swiss spread his limbs wide to deny the former Tottenham midfielder.

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono was yellow carded in the dying stages for time wasting as his side looked to take the steam out of their opponents and hold on for a draw.

While Dortmund remain favourites to qualify alongside City, Sevilla still have a chance if results go their way.

© 2022 AFP