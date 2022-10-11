French chief of 2023 Rugby World Cup fired for 'management by terror'

Rugby World Cup 2023

Claude Atcher, director of the bid committee for the organisation of the Rugby World Cup-2023, at a press conference, on February 9, 2017 in Paris

The chief executive of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Claude Atcher, was removed from his position Tuesday by tournament organisers after he was suspended in August by France's sports minister due to "alarming managerial practices".

Advertising Read more

A preliminary investigation into Atcher's management style found evidence of a "deep social malaise" within the organisation.

Atcher's suspension was ratified by the French Rugby Federation (FFR), French Olympic officials and the French government following a meeting of the 2023 tournament organising committee's board of directors on Monday.

"Taking note of the report's conclusions, France 2023's Board of Directors has decided to terminate the contract of its CEO, Mr Claude Atcher," the organising committee said in a statement.

Atcher's suspension was prompted by the preliminary findings of a Labour Inspectorate investigation which was launched at the end of June after an article in sports daily L'Equipe accused him of "management by terror".

A report by the ethics committee had accused the 66-year-old of "alarming managerial practices altering the functioning of the structure and the suffering of a certain number of employees".

In the L'Equipe article, several former and current employees, speaking on condition of anonymity, spoke out about the "management by terror" set up by Atcher and his chief of staff within the organisation.

Legal cases

Separately, Atcher is involved in a case linked to current president of the French Rugby Federation Bernard Laporte and his collegue Mohed Altrad, both accused of corruption and influence-peddling, with a decision expected on 13 December.

An investigation is looking into VTC transport costs that Atcher billed to the France 2023 organisation.

Atcher's deputy Julien Collette will take over as chief executive, joined by Martine Nemecek as deputy director.

"The continuation of the preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be with the highest level of professionalism, in a peaceful social climate" according to a press release.

The Rugby World Cup kicks off on 8 September next year with hosts France playing New Zealand at the Stade de France which will also be the venue for the final on 28 October.

(with newswires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe