Zibanejad's two goals lift Rangers to NHL victory

New York's Mika Zibanejad, right, scores a second-period goal against Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy to help the Rangers to a 3-1 National Hockey League victory

New York (AFP) – Swedish center Mika Zibanejad scored two goals and the New York Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday in the National Hockey League's North American season opener.

Advertising Read more

The NHL campaign began with games in Prague last Friday and Saturday as the Nashville Predators twice defeated the San Jose Sharks in a matchup of Western Conference clubs.

Madison Square Garden hosted the first home-continent match in the 32-team North American league, with the host Rangers outskating the Bolts in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference final.

Zibanejad scored a short-handed goal 3:25 into the second period to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. His goal came 18 seconds after New York's Vincent Trocheck was whistled for holding.

Steven Stamkos equalized for Tampa Bay on a power play goal 9:09 into the second period.

But Zibanejad netted his second goal 5:11 into the third period on a power play and the Rangers made it 3-1 on Barclay Goodrow's goal with nine minutes to play.

Zibanejad missed a hat trick in the dying seconds after Tampa Bay pulled the goaltender for an extra attacker when his shot from the far end of the ice hit the left goalpost of the unguarded net.

The Lightning defeated the Rangers four games to two in last season's Eastern Conference final, giving Tampa Bay a chance at a third consecutive Stanley Cup.

But the Bolts lost to Colorado in the championship series and the Avalanche will celebrate the crown in a Wednesday season opener against Chicago at Denver.

© 2022 AFP