Belgium's Kopecky wins third world track title

Lotte Kopecky continued her brilliant form with victory in the elimination race

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (France) (AFP) – Belgian star Lotte Kopecky powered to victory in the women's elimination race in France on Thursday to win the third track cycling world title of her career.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season on the road, winning both the Strade Bianche and Tour of Flanders one-day classics.

Kopecky took silver in the elimination race in Roubaix as part of a three-medal haul at last year's world championships.

But she went one better at the velodrome which will be used for the 2024 Paris Olympics, edging Italy's Rachele Barbieri into second.

Kopecky will have further chances to win gold this week in the points race and the omnium.

American Jennifer Valente had to settle for bronze for the second straight year.

Earlier, Britain upset Olympic champions Italy to win the men's team pursuit title.

The British quartet of Ethan Hayter, Oliver Wood, Ethan Vernon and Daniel Bigham edged out their final opponents with a time of three minutes and 45.829 seconds.

It was a surprise defeat for Italy, led by new one-hour world record holder Filippo Ganna, who were defending their 2021 title.

Denmark beat Austria to secure the bronze medal.

© 2022 AFP