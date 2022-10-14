Dortmund captain Reus to return for Union Berlin clash

Marco Reus (in yellow) has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury against Schalke in mid-September

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus is set to return for Sunday's clash with league leaders Union Berlin, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic confirmed on Friday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Terzic said Reus - who has been out since being stretchered off the pitch with an injured ankle in mid-September against Schalke - was ready to return, but may start the match from the bench.

"Marco was in outstanding form. He not only created plenty for us, but he also finished (several chances).

"Whether he's ready for the starting XI, we will see.

"Marco Reus is an important factor for us. We've missed our captain. We're glad to have him back."

Several other Dortmund players are under an injury cloud heading into the game, including Anthony Modeste, Thomas Meunier and Rafa Guerreiro.

"They're working very consistently, they've managed to do it excellently, without spending much money on the transfer market" Terzic said.

"Everyone knows their role in the team. (They have) unbelievable support, especially in home games - and that's a really good mix upon which to build success.

"It's always difficult to play away at Union - that's something we've experienced in recent years."

Dortmund have lost two of their three games away at Union since the latter were promoted to the top division ahead of the 2019-20 season.

© 2022 AFP