England defender James to miss World Cup with knee injury

Chelsea's Reece James is set to miss the World Cup for England due to a knee injury

London (AFP) – Chelsea and England defender Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar after the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday he will be out for eight weeks due to a knee injury.

Advertising Read more

James, who had established himself as Gareth Southgate's first-choice right wing-back at international level, limped off during Chelsea's 2-0 Champions League win at AC Milan on Tuesday.

"Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend," Chelsea said in a statement.

"After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks."

England begin their World Cup campaign in little over five weeks' time against Iran on November 21.

© 2022 AFP