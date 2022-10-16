Britain's Neah Evans wins points race gold at cycling worlds

Britain's Neah Evans celebrates her first major title in the women's points race at the Track Cycling World Championships

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (France) (AFP) – Britain's Neah Evans won her first major individual title with gold in the women's points race at the track world cycling championships in France on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

The 32-year-old Scot, an Olympic team pursuit silver medallist in Tokyo, finished ahead of Denmark's Julie Leth with American Jennifer Valente finishing third, meaning she missed out on a second title after winning the omnium on Friday.

Defending champion Lotte Kopecky of Belgium, winner of the madison and elimination race during the week, finished fourth at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome outside Paris, which will host the cycling events at the 2024 Olympics.

© 2022 AFP