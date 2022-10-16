RFU chief backs smaller Premiership to tackle financial crisis

London (AFP) – Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney has thrown the organisation's support behind a 10-team Premiership to help solve the financial crisis in the English top flight.

Cash-strapped Wasps were last week suspended from the Premiership, confirming they were "likely" to enter administration, days after Worcester suffered the same fate. Worcester will also be relegated.

Sweeney said the RFU, the governing body in England, was still committed to the long-mooted global calendar, signalling the "major priority" of resolving fixture clashes between club and country.

He has predicted that changes to the structure of the English top flight would not come into force until at least the 2024/25 season.

Sweeney, speaking Sunday, admitted the RFU has few short-term fixes for either Worcester or Wasps but said the financial crisis must spark a major overhaul of the English game.

He said a reduced, 10-team Premiership could be the answer. There are currently 12 teams in the table, with Worcester removed but Wasps still listed.

"I do see it as viable for a number of reasons, and we've been saying for quite some time now that less is more," he said.

"I don't know if 10 is the absolute number but that's the one being used now, but in that and the central distribution around broadcast and commercial revenues, clearly there's a financial benefit for fewer teams in that league."

The RFU chief said one of the major issues was the congested calendar.

"One of the things that's held us back in England is the overlap between the international game and the club game," he said.

"So a reduction in the size of PRL (Premiership Rugby Limited) will help us with that."

He added: "Reducing that overlap between club and country... hopefully will then stimulate growth across matchday revenue, broadcast value, and so on.

"I don't think there are any short-term measures we can take, and we are seeing the effects of a system that's been broken for quite some time."

Sweeney believes improved governance and more robust regulation, including forcing financial transparency from clubs, can set the sport back on track.

"Now is the time to be brave, be bold, but it's a time also for cool heads," he said.

"Players need to have a strong voice in this and full consultation too.

"I personally believe we will come through this stronger and in better shape and we will get through it. I don't see it as the demise of our game over the longer-term."

© 2022 AFP