Spain's Guevara seals Moto3 world title in Australia

Phillip Island (Australia) (AFP) – Spain's Izan Guevara stormed to victory at the Australian Moto3 Grand Prix Sunday to clinch the world championship with two races left.

Advertising Read more

The 18-year-old GasGas Aspar rider has been dominant this year, winning six races and he took the chequered flag at Phillip Island 0.345 seconds ahead of KTM's Deniz Oncu.

"So great to be world champion. Thanks to my team and my family," he said.

A former junior world champion, he stretched his lead at the top of the standings to an unassailable 65 points from teammate Sergio Garcia, who came third.

Guevara will move out of the lightweight class to Moto2 next season.

© 2022 AFP