Unbeaten Canada too good for Italy at women's Rugby World Cup

Auckland (AFP) – Emily Tuttosi continued her unlikely try-scoring spree at the women's Rugby World Cup as Canada beat Italy 22-12 in Auckland on Sunday to take control of their pool.

Advertising Read more

Hooker Tuttosi scored two of the Canucks' four tries as they shook off a nightmare start to make it two bonus point wins from two games.

In a tournament dominated so far by tries to outside backs, the 27-year-old forward has broken the mould, having registered a hat-trick in Canada's opening 41-5 defeat of Japan.

Tuttosi, who had only crossed the tryline twice in 10 previous Tests, can thank her forward pack, who have set up all her five tries with powerful driving play.

That strength was too much for Italy, whose classy backs were starved of the possession they had enjoyed in last week's 22-10 win over the United States.

Canada captain Sophie de Goede believed her forwards would continue to be a strength at the tournament for the world's third-ranked side.

"They are just so technically sound and they're powerful and athletic," said impressive No.8 de Goede.

"We work really well as a unit and all those parts make the difference.

"This win is massive. We came here wanting to win the World Cup and the first step is to get wins and bonus points."

The fifth-ranked Italians stunned the Canadians after just 31 seconds when fullback Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi jinked through the defence before a 50-metre burst to the line.

However Italy would not score again until the final minutes, through forward Elisa Giordano.

Canada's other tries went to centre Sara Kalijuvee and speedy winger Paige Farries, who has six tries in her last four Tests, including a double when Canada beat Italy 34-24 in July.

The result almost guarantees Canada a quarter-final berth as the top qualifier from Pool B while Italy now face a crucial final round-robin match against Japan next week.

New Zealand face Wales before South Africa play Fiji later on Sunday.

© 2022 AFP