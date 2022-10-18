Neymar tells Barcelona fraud trial he takes his dad's advice over signing deals

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar gave evidence in court during a hearing into allegations of fraud following his move from the Brazilian outfit Santos to Barcelona in 2013.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar on Tuesday admitted he followed his father's orders when agreeing lucrative deals with football clubs.

The 30-year-old Brazilian outlined the workings of his inner circle during a fraud trial in Barcelona which will decide whether he and the company managing his financial affairs colluded with Barcelona executives and his former club Santos to hide the true cost of his move from Brazil to Spain in 2013.

"My father has always been in charge of contract negotiations," Neymar told the court. "I sign what he tells me to."

He also said he did not remember if he took part in the negotiations which led to an agreement sealed in 2011 with Barcelona over his transfer two years later;

Investigators started looking into that much-publicised move from Santos to Barcelona after DIS - the Brazilian firm that owned 40 percent of Neymar's sporting rights when he was at Santos - filed a complaint,

Barcelona said the transfer cost 57.1 million euros but investigators believe it was at least 83 million euros.

Barcelona said it paid 40 million euros to N&N - the company running Neymar's affairs - and 17.1 million to Santos, of which 6.8 million was given to DIS.

DIS says it wants 35 million euros - 40 percent of the alleged 83 million paid for the move.

Among the nine defendants likely to give evidence during the two-week trial are two former Barcelona presidents, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu as well as the ex-Santos boss Odilio Rodrigues Filho.

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison term for Neymar and a fine of 10 million euros.

Devastating strike troika

However, Neymar's lawyers insist their client is innocent. They say the 40 million euros was a legal signing bonus which is normal in the football transfer market".

They also claim that Spanish authorities lack the authority to hear the case since the transfer involved Brazilian nationals in Brazil.

Neymar stayed in Barcelona for four years during which he was part of a devastating strike troika with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

He won eight trophies including two La Liga medals as well as the 2015 Champions League and the 2015 Club World Cup.

In 2017, he left Barcelona for a record fee of 222 million to join PSG. Nine more medals - including four Ligue 1 titles - have been added to his cabinet since arriving in the French capital.

His nine goals and seven assists this season have helped to propel PSG to the top of the division after 11 games.

Next month Neymar is expected to play a key role for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar. The South Americans, who are among the favourites for the trophy, will begin their quest for a sixth crown on 24 November against Serbia at the Lusail Stadium.

Four days later, they play their second game in Group G against Switzerland at the 974 Stadium and they finish off the pool stages in Lusail with a tie against Cameroon.

