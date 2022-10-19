Bayern through to last 16 after comeback win over Augsburg

Jamal Musiala (L) and Alphonso Davies both scored in Bayern's 5-2 win over Augsburg

Hanover (Germany) (AFP) – Bayern Munich reached the last 16 of the German cup for the first time in three seasons, thanks to a 5-2 comeback victory away at Bavarian neighbours Augsburg.

Bayern returned to the venue of their only loss in all competitions so far this season, having gone down 1-0 away at Augsburg in mid-September in the Bundesliga.

When Danish left-back Mads Pedersen put Augsburg 1-0 up after nine minutes, it looked like the 20-time German Cup winners Bayern could be eliminated in the second round for the third consecutive year.

Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting equalised after 27 minutes to calm Bayern's nerves, with the sides going into halftime locked at 1-1.

Sadio Mane had a chance to give Bayern the lead a minute after the break but dragged the ball wide of goal.

With pressure building and the home crowd in full voice, midfielder Joshua Kimmich finally gave Bayern the lead early in the second half.

Chupo-Moting scored again just minutes later and despite a late own goal for Munich's French defender Dayot Upamecano, Bayern's teenage sensation Jamal Musiala scored a fourth with 10 minutes remaining.

Canadian defender Alphonso Davies added a fifth in injury time to secure Bayern's spot in the next round.

Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka credited his team's desire to "take up the fight" after a "disastrous opening ten minutes."

Man-of-the-match Chupo-Moting laughed when asked if he was Bayern's new Robert Lewandowski, saying he was not trying to replace anyone.

"I know the qualities I have and I trust the qualities I have," Chupo-Moting told Germany's ZDF network.

Bellingham on the spot

Earlier on Wednesday, English teenager Jude Bellingham won and converted a penalty within 10 minutes of being subbed on to guide a nervous Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 victory over Hannover on Wednesday and a place in the last 16.

With visiting Dortmund clinging to a 1-0 lead only thanks to some acrobatic goalkeeping from Gregor Kobel, manager Edin Terzic made four changes in a six-minute period during the second half, including bringing Bellingham on from the bench.

Bellingham - who had previously played every minute of Dortmund's season - made an immediate impact, winning a penalty and duly converting it to give the nervous visitors a 2-0 lead.

Jude Bellingham's penalty gave Dortmund a 2-0 win over Hannover 96 in the German Cup Ronny Hartmann AFP

After the game, Dortmund captain Emre Can admitted "world-class" Kobel - who later won man of the match - kept the visitors in the game.

"We did not play a good game, but in the Cup, you just need to get to the next round, therefore it's OK."

Dortmund had taken the lead in the 10th minute thanks to the in-form Julian Brandt, who won the ball back in midfield before dinking a back-heeled chip to Youssoffa Moukoko in the box.

The 17-year-old Moukoko's attempted cross hit the boot of Hannover defender Bright Arrey-Mbi and was deflected in at the near post.

Pushed on by a 49,000-strong home crowd, Hannover gradually gained the upper hand in the first half, with Kobel pulling off two crucial saves from close range in the 30th and 32nd minutes to help Dortmund keep their narrow advantage at half-time.

Hannover striker Hendrick Weydant had a clear chance to equalise after 52 minutes but scuffed his shot when presented with an open goal.

With the home side in control, Terzic decided he had seen enough and brought four first teamers from the bench, including Bellingham.

Dortmund were reduced to 10 men with five minutes remaining when forward Karim Adeyemi saw a straight red for bringing down a counter-attacking Derrick Koehn on the edge of the penalty box.

The visitors held firm from the free-kick and held on for victory.

Also on Wednesday night, Bundesliga sides Union Berlin, Stuttgart and Freiburg also made it through to the next round, while second division Paderborn defeated Werder Bremen on penalties.

Second division sides Sandhausen and Duesseldorf also qualified for the last 16 with wins on Wednesday.

© 2022 AFP