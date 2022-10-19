Man Utd's Greenwood released on bail after attempted rape charge

London (AFP) – Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was Wednesday released on bail, days after being charged with attempted rape.

The 21-year-old forward was also charged with controlling and coercive behaviour and assault at the weekend.

He appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

A bail application was held in private at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday.

Following the hearing, a spokesman for the court said bail had been granted, with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at a specified address.

Greenwood, who did not appear for the short hearing, is due to appear in court again on November 21.

All three charges relate to the same woman.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since but was arrested on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, Greenwood, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with the player, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

A product of the United academy, Greenwood has played 129 times for United, scoring 35 goals. He signed a new deal in February 2021, keeping him at Old Trafford until at least 2025.

He made his England debut against Iceland in September 2020, but he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home after a breach of the team's coronavirus guidelines.

