Russell left out of Scotland squad as Ritchie named captain

Fly-half Finn Russell (left) has been left out of Scotland's squad for the Autumn Nations Series

Edinburgh (AFP) – Gregor Townsend said on Wednesday disciplinary issues did not influence his decision to leave Finn Russell out of the Scotland squad for the Autumn Nations Series and select Jamie Ritchie as captain instead of Stuart Hogg.

Racing 92 fly-half Russell was rested for Scotland's tour of Argentina in July alongside several other players who had featured on the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa the previous year.

But Russell's hopes of a recall were dashed as he was absent from the squad announced by Scotland head coach Townsend ahead of games against Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina in Edinburgh.

Russell was dropped for Blair Kinghorn in Scotland's final Six Nations match in March after it emerged he was one of six players to have breached team protocol by going out drinking in Edinburgh after returning from their win in Italy the previous weekend.

Hogg was among the group, all of whom have been selected for this squad with the exception of Russell and Sam Johnson, who suffered a broken jaw while playing for Glasgow at the weekend.

Hogg was also left out of the south America tour and has been replaced as captain by Ritchie, 28, who missed the Test series against Argentina through injury.

Russell had previously fallen out with Townsend following a similar breach of protocol ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, although the pair had repaired their relationship.

However, Townsend was adamant those issues played no part in his decision to snub Russell and replace Hogg as captain.

"It's really to reward form and consistency," he said. "For someone like Finn Russell, who has missed out on the squad and has played a lot of games for us in the past, it's a challenge for him to show his form and consistency over the next few weeks.

"We have grown leadership over the past few years. Stuart has done a very good job as captain. We see this decision as bringing the best out in Stuart.

"As you can imagine, he cares so much about playing for Scotland and leading Scotland, he was disappointed. But he has got behind the team, got behind Jamie."

Edinburgh's Kinghorn, Adam Hastings of Gloucester and Glasgow's Ross Thompson will battle for Russell's number 10 role.

Australia international Jack Dempsey has been called up after switching allegiances, while his uncapped Glasgow team-mates Murphy Walker and Stafford McDowall are also included in Townsend's squad.

Back-rower Dempsey won 14 caps for the Wallabies but has been able to join the Scotland set-up under recently introduced World Rugby rules that allow players to change sides following a three-year period of international inactivity.

Scotland open their Autumn Nations Series campaign on October 29 against Australia, whom they beat 15-13 in Edinburgh last year.

The series will finish with a match against Argentina, with Scotland keen to avenge their 2-1 series defeat in July.

© 2022 AFP