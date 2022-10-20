Wolves interim boss Davis to stay in charge until 2023

London (AFP) – Wolves interim manager Steve Davis will remain in charge of the Premier League strugglers until the new year, the club said on Thursday.

Davis has been given his extended spell as boss after QPR manager Michael Beale rejected the chance to move to Molineux.

Beale was widely expected to accept Wolves' offer but he decided to remain with the Championship leaders, who only hired him for his first managerial role in the close-season.

Wolves were also snubbed by former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, who turned them down for personal reasons last week.

The midlands club's Chinese owners Fosun have been looking for a new manager since sacking Bruno Lage earlier this month.

Former Watford boss Rob Edwards and ex-Lyon coach Peter Bosz were reportedly interviewed for the job, while Nuno Espirito Santo, who led Wolves from 2017 until 2021, was also said to be under consideration.

Davis has been in charge for three games on a temporary basis and will now continue until at least the start of 2023.

"In the short time Steve and his team have been in interim charge of the first-team, we have already seen improvements to the group, with the players responding well to their methods and the changes they have started to implement," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

"Steve understands the culture and standards set at this club, and we want to give him and his team clarity on their positions and allow them the best possible opportunity for success.

"While there are no outstanding candidates to appoint on a permanent basis to the head coach position, we have complete faith in their ability and leadership to continue their roles into the World Cup break and new year."

Davis, who will continue to be assisted by James Collins and Tony Roberts, is preparing third-bottom Wolves for a crucial clash with bottom side Leicester on Sunday.

