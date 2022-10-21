US Soccer makes progress in Yates report reforms

US Soccer has started implementing changes in the wake of the Yates report that outlined systemic abuse and sexual misconduct in US women's soccer

Washington (AFP) – US Soccer has created a public list identifying individuals subject to SafeSport bans or discipline among its first steps to implementing recommendations from a report outlining abuses in women's football.

The report earlier this month by former US Attorney General Sally Yates uncovered "systemic" abuse and sexual misconduct, including verbal and emotional abuse plus sexual comments and advances by coaches after interviews with more than 200 players, many of them from the US national team.

"It's our duty to build upon the wave of change that began with the brave voices and actions of our players," said US Soccer's Yates implementation committee chair Danielle Slaton on Friday.

"The importance of this work cannot be overstated. Our highest priority as a federation is to ensure that everyone who participates in our game is safe."

The public list on US Soccer's website Participant Safety Hub includes all individuals from the sport on the SafeSport Centralized Disciplinary Database who are subject to punishments or suspensions.

Tighter reporting of violations was among the recommendations of the probe, which found some individuals dismissed by one National Women's Soccer League club were hired by another and some complaints never became public.

The hub also includes a hotline for reporting violations of US Soccer's code of conduct.

"(The) committee, together with US Soccer staff, is actively advancing the critically important steps required to implement the recommendations laid out in Sally Yates's report as quickly and effectively as possible," Slaton said.

"I'm personally dedicated to ensuring that this process results in meaningful reform in our sport, and I know the other members of the committee share that commitment.

"We are only getting started. Our Committee and US Soccer staff still have much to execute on and we will continue to do the hard work of transforming words into action and lasting change."

